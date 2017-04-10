Satyagrah: Govt relaunches 'restored' books on Gandhi

Three old and seminal publications on Mahatma Gandhi, including 'Gandhi in Champaran', were today relaunched by the government here in a "restored" format to mark 100 years of his Satyagrah movement.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu, while releasing the books, emphasised on the values of compassion and non-violence espoused by the Father of the Nation.

"Gandhiji's life is a valuable lesson of humanity, compassion, determination to achieve desired goals through non-violence and inclusion," he said.

The three publication are -- 'Gandhi in Champaran' by D G Tendulkar, originally published by the Publication Division in 1957, 'Romain Rolland and Gandhi Correspondence (1976)' and eight-volume biography of Gandhi, authored by Tendulkar and brought out in 1951.

"I am very happy to launch these heritage publications on the day that marks the 100th year of Champaran Satyagraha.

Gandhiji brought us freedom from the colonial rule and his legacy continues to inspire people and guide us," Naidu said.

"Our government's 'Swachh Bharat' campaign is driven by the philosophy of Gandhi and we wish to make India as envisioned by the Father of the Nation. I pay my sincerest tribute on this historic occasion," the Union Minister said.

"His values gave the young generation an opportunity to understand the essence of his philosophy codified in his work 'My Life is My Message'. They ought to understand the spirit and intent of the supreme sacrifices made by our freedom fighters.

"So, to carry forward the message of Gandhiji, books on his ideas and teachings must be made available to readers for inspiration," he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's recent 'Mann Ki Baat' address, where he (Narendra Modi) spoke on the importance of the Champaran movement and Gandhiji's struggle, Naidu said the Satyagraha was the "first non-violent jan andolan" that Gandhi spearheaded in India.

"The struggle at Champaran became inspiration for the struggle for India's Independence," Naidu said.

The Union minister said the Publications Division should strive to "restore and publish" other relevant literature and publications related to Gandhiji and regional freedom fighters.

"The books on Gandhiji would provide a further fillip to our flagship schemes such as 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan', Jan Dhan Yojana and Skill India which have been aimed at bringing about equality and empowerment," he added.

From Patna to Delhi, celebrations are being held to mark the centenary of the historic farmers' movement led by Gandhi.

It was on April 10, 1917 that Gandhi had set foot in Bihar for the first time. He had come to Bihar at the invitation of indigo cultivator Raj Kumar Shukla who wanted him to take up the cause of the farmers who were forced to grow indigo by the British.

The three restored publications have been brought out by the Directorate of Publications Division and efforts have been made to retain the classic elements of the books while enhancing their bibliographic qualities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also slated to attend a programme on the centenary of the Champaran Satyagraha on the premises of the National Archives of India this evening.

An exhibition -- Swachagrah: Bapu ko Karyanjali -- would also be launched on the occasion.

Bihar government today will also launch the year-long celebration to mark the Champaran Satyagrah centenary as Gandhi had arrived in Patna as a 48-year-old barrister on this day in 1917, and his work with the indigo farmers would later earn him the exalted moniker of 'Mahatma'.

