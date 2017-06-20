'Sasikala to decide on party's support to NDA prez nominee'

AIADMK (Amma)'s stand on backing NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind would be decided by general secretary V K Sasikala Natarajan, party leader T T V Dhinakaran said today after meeting her in jail here.

Emerging from the prison after meeting Sasikala, also his aunt, Dhinakaran told reporters, "It (the party's stand on presidential poll) will be decided by party's general secretary Sasikala."

Asked whether the party will support Kovind, he said, "That also will be decided by (party) general secretary." On whether Sasikala has given any message to partymen on the matter, he said, "No message was given." Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker Thambidurai also earlier met Sasikala, lodged at the Parapanna Agrahara Prison ever since her conviction in February in the disproportionate assets case along with her two relatives V N Sudhakaran and Elavarasi.

Thambidurai first met Sasikala and later in the day, Dhinakaran met her, Director General of Prisons H N Satyanarayana Rao told

