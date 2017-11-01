Sardar Patel as PM would have given a different direction to India, says Nitish Kumar

The district administrations organised "Run for unity" and administered pledges to preserve the unity and integrity of the nation.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday sang paeans of praise for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and said that had he been the Prime Minister of India, the condition and direction of the country would have been something else today.

He was addressing an event organised by the farmers wing of the Janata Dal-United (JD(U) at Patna Shri Krishna Memorial Hall, to mark the 142nd Jayanti of Sardar Patel. Call it the effect of Nitish's renewed friendship with the BJP, the JD(U), for the first time in recent years, had organised such a mega event in the name of the Iron Man of India.

Nitish credited Patel for unifying the country and said, "If Bapu gave the nation a historic form by winning its independence, it was Patel who gave it a geographic form. If not for Patel, India would have been divided into several smaller parts. But Bapu chose Nehru as his successor, who contributed in his own ways."

The Bihar CM, however, alleged that Bapu's ideologies were neglected in the development of the country. "His form of progress was decentralised. The development of a handful of people is not development. Bapu dreamt of development with justice for all strata," Nitish said.

Citing the example of villages where people were still suffering from poverty, Nitish said, "Had Gandhi's ideals been followed, India's position on the world map would have been very different today. The neglect of 70 years is also being borne by Bihar…"

In fact, a slew of functions were held to mark the National Unity Day across the state, which till last year under the Mahagathbandhan government had not shown much enthusiasm in observing Patel's Jayanti. All government schools and higher education institutions were asked to organise debate, essay and slogan writing competitions on "Sardar Patel and national integration" to mark the day. The district administrations organised "Run for unity" and administered pledges to preserve the unity and integrity of the nation.