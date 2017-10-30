Sanskars, not drugs, will cure depression

The research claims that those taught moral values at early stages will never face anxiety, stress, depression or any other mental issue. Yoga, however, can do wonders

A research conducted at Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Sanskrit Studies has claimed that inculcating moral values will help get rid of mental illnesses, as psychiatry and medicines are only deteriorating patient conditions

"Listening to bhajans and kirtans at an early age will act as a stress buster," it says. It's the first-of-its-kind research conducted at the Sanskrit Centre, said Sudhir Kumar Arya, a professor who teaches Vedic literature at JNU.

The research, based on puranas — Bhagavata Purana and Agni Purana, claims those taught moral values at early stages will not face anxiety, stress, depression or other mental issues. Yoga, too, can also do wonders, it says.

"The medical treatments available can only cure physical problems, not mental issues," says the research.

"More people are suffering from these issues in modern countries in comparison to traditional ones like ours," said Nandini Das, who conducted the research.

Das, who recently completed her M.Phil, said, "We generally consider mental health a very recent and foreign concept, but it has been thoroughly mentioned in puranas and vedas," said the 25-year old student.

Elaborating on the role of "devotional activities" in maintaining good mental health, she said, "During this research, we found that traditional practices, including listening to bhajans and kirtans, are actual stress busters. And, it should be introduced in our lives at a very early age."

"People suffering from mental issues are labelled as mad in our society and then they are being taken to the those practicing psychiatry these days. The only treatment they know is to give sleeping pills to patients," said Arya, the supervisor of the research.

The research further revealed that modern concepts like nuclear families and single child are also causing depression and stress among youngsters. "People who live in nuclear families are more prone to mental issues as they don't learn how to live a disciplined life. They lose control over their moral sense," Arya said.

The students at the Centre are also conducting other researches on the role of yoga, devotion and moral education in curing health issues, he added.

