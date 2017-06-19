Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik becomes Omfed brand ambassador

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik was today appointed brand ambassador of Orissa State Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (OMFED) today.

Pattnaik would play a significant role in popularising its products through his sand art in various fairs & festivals, Omfed Managing Director Vishal Gagan said.

The presence of the renowned sand artist would also go a long way in the uplift of poor milk producers of the state, he said.

Omfed Chairperson Sarojini Mishra congratulated Pattnaik and said the milk cooperative was proud to have him as its brand ambassador.

Expressing happiness over his appointment, Pattnaik said it was an opportunity for him to serve the farmers of Odisha.

Omfed, an apex cooperative, has been striving hard since the eightees to provide self employment to 3 lakh farmers of Odisha for their sustainable livehood, an Omfed official said.

At present Omfed is selling 5.5 lakh litres milk and milk products in the state through its wide retail network.

Omfed is a household brand name in Odisha.

