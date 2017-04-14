Samajwadi Party questions BJP's high-tech ambulance service in UP

Questioning Yogi Adityanath-led government?s move to introduce ambulances equipped with life-saving technology, the Samajwadi Party on Friday said if the first Cabinet budget has not been passed yet then from where did the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) get all the money to flag-off these ambulances in such a short period.

Taunting the BJP, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said the state government does not have enough money to pay salaries to its employees.

?All these ambulances which have been launched yesterday by Yogi ji?s government, we want to know where did they come from,? Khan told ANI.

He further asked whether these vehicles were provided to the Uttar Pradesh Government by the Centre.

?Buying these ambulances and then fitting in every required item takes at least a year and a half. I am very much confident that these ambulances were of the Samajwadi Party which we left due to some reasons,? he asserted.

He challenged the BJP to reveal the mechanism by which they would provide electricity in the entire state in 15 days.

Continuing his tirade on the BJP, Khan asked how pothole free roads can be made within 15 days.

?How this government will make 38,000 km roads in 15 days the entire nation wants to know? They do not have enough money as the budget has also not come yet. This is a big question,? he said.

Khan further said these are the same roads, which were made during the Samajwadi Party?s tenure.

?If they want to showcase our work in their name then it is very unfortunate and we condemn it,? he added.

Attempting to corner the former Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party regime, Adityanath earlier on Wednesday said that the Centre was always willing to offer funds to Uttar Pradesh, but the earlier government refused the same fearing that credit would be given to the BJP.

After flagging off new ambulances laced with life-saving technology, Adityanath said the Centre and state government have to work together for the programmes meant for the welfare of people.

"The Central Government wanted to give financial assistance to the previous state government, but they refused to take the same fearing that credit would be given to the BJP. In all this, the people of Uttar Pradesh were kept deprived of many facilities," he added.

Stating that the Centre will pay for the ambulances under the National Health Mission (NHM), Adityanath announced that the health department is ensuring to provide two such ambulances to every district and will soon launch 100 new ambulances.

"We are trying to fulfil all the promises and give sound health facilities to the state as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah during the elections rallies," he added.

He further said that the state government has decided to curtail its unnecessary expenses in a bid to make Uttar Pradesh a developed state.

