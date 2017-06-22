Salem CoP directed to appear in HC on contempt plea

The Madras High Court has directed the Police Commissioner of Salem to appear before it on July 4 in connection with a contempt petition related to removal of enroachments around a temple.

Besides, the Commissioner, Justice N Kirubakaran also directed the Assistant Commissioner of Police (L&O), Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic), the Divisional Officer, Fire and Rescue Services, and the Executive Engineer of HR & CE department, Salem to be present in the court.

The judge gave the direction on the petition by A Radhakrishnan, Trustee of Arulmighu Sugavaneshvarar Swamy Temple, seeking contempt action against the officials for not providing police protection to committee for an inspection of the encroachments as ordered by the court earlier.

He directed the police and other officials to explain why the court's orders had not been complied with.

The matter related to obstruction of drainage around Rajaganapathi temple, a sub-temple of the Sugavaneshvarar Swamy shrine.

On August 31 lats year, the Court had directed the authorities concerned to keep the area surrounding the temple free of encroachments and clear obstruction in the drainage.

"When the Contempt petition is pending before this Court and the directions are issued periodically by this Court, it seems that scant respect has been shown to the Court orders.. Therefore it would be appropriate to summon the above officials," the judge said and posted the matter to July 4.

