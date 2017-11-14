Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust wins Dawood Ibrahim's Mumbai properties in auction

The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) on Tuesday won the auction of three Dawood Ibrahim properties in Mumbai.

Three properties of underworld don and main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts were auctioned by the Ministry of Finance, under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (SAFEMA) Forfeiture of Properties Act.

The three properties include a two-storied building, Shabnam Guest House; six flats in Damarwala building; and a restaurant Rounaq Afroz.

Three properties located in Bhendi Bazaar had already caught the interest of the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) that is redeveloping Bhendi Bazaar.

A source from SBUT had told DNA that they were participating only because the buildings are important for a complete redevelopment.

Last year, unable to gather money to buy underworld Ibrahim's property Hotel Raunak Afroz, former journalist S Balakrishnan's 'earnest money deposit' of Rs 30 lakh was forfeited.

In December 2015, Balakrishnan, through his NGO Desh Seva Samiti, had participated in an auction of properties belonging to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.