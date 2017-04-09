Sadhvi Rithambara for Parl resolution to build Ram temple

Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Sadhvi Rithambara today called for bringing a resolution in Parliament for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"This is the right time for building a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya and a resolution should be passed in Parliament to pave the way for building the temple," Rithambara said while addressing a 'Sankalp Sabha' organised by the VHP for the construction of the temple.

She said that the Hindu society has been fighting the "battle" to restore their pride for centuries and many Hindus have laid down their life for this cause.

"Now, it is a golden opportunity as both the state (Uttar Pradesh) and the Central Governments are well wishers of Hindus and want Shri Ram's temple," the sadhvi said.

"It is not only a question of a temple but to restore the lost glory of our grand old civilisation. Muslims and Christians have the same forefathers as Hindus and they should respect the sentiments of Hindus," she said.

Sadhvi was one of the three key women leaders of the Babri Masjid demolition movement in 1990s.

