Sacked Imam shows signs of vacating office

Ending all controversies, former imam of Tipu Sultan Masjid Syed Md Nurur Rahman Barkati on Wednesday, after the stipulated time given to him by the Wakf committee of the masjid post his termination, indicated that he would leave the premises of the landmark masjid where he was the imam since 1989.

Caretaker of the trustee board, Shahzada Anwar Ali, talking to DNA said that they had given a time period of one week on May 17 along with the termination notice to leave his office within the campus of the masjid. "We have seen the signboards removed, his belongings are being taken away. He has not been coming to the masjid for a few days now. After this, if he doesn't want to leave, we will take legal action against him," Anwar said.

Barkati, talking to DNA said that he had been confined at home after an attack on him on May 18. "Law will take its course. If I am asked to leave by the law, I surely will, but so far there has not been any. I am not well after the attack on me and have been asked by my family to stay home," Barkati said.

When DNA reached his office it was seen that the signs outside the walls had been removed and some of his belongings had been kept ready to be taken away.

"We are not sure whether he would be returning to this place. He has been insulted a lot and has been a victim of conspiracy. We have also got video clippings of an RSS youth who claimed that he had beaten up the imam. Hope the police are taking proper steps about that," said Md Nakif, Barkati's son who was at his office.