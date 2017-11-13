Ryan student murder: Cops under scanner, probing school admin's role next task for CBI

After finding the alleged killer of Pradyuman and keeping four cops under a scanner for fudging the evidence, the next task for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is to look into the role of Ryan International School administration.

Sources said that the agency will look into the fact whether the school administration was guilty under JJ Act.

The school had broken window panes, free access of everyone to the washroom on the ground floor and unfinished boundary walls.

The Pintos - owner of the school haven't been questioned yet and they could be questioned.

After facing flak from all quarters, the Haryana Police accepted that omissions took place on their part during the probe. The cops also admitted that they didn't watch the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage carefully.

The initial eight seconds of the footage shows the now accused teenager calling Pradyuman to the washroom. The team members, however, remained silent on exactly how they made this grave error.

Last week, the murder case of the seven-year-old student took a new turn after the CBI arrested a class 11 student of the same school and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor, who was arrested by the Gurgaon Police for the murder and sexual assault of the child.

Pradyuman Thakur, was found dead inside the toilet of school premises, with his throat slit on September 8.

Earlier, the CBI produced the accused, who is a minor, before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and demanded his six-day custody.

The accused also confessed to his crime in front of his father, the CBI had told a juvenile court.

The CBI said that the accused committed the crime in order to postpone the parents-teachers meeting and the exams. Meanwhile, the accused student has been sent to Faridabad observation home where he will be kept until the next hearing in the case on November 22.