Ryan student murder: CBI probing role of second student who accompanied arrested juvenile; bus conductor seeks bail

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now probing a role of another student who accompanied juvenile arrested in connection with the murder of Ryan International School student.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was murdered on September 8 and the case was with the Gurgaon police for 13 days before taken over by the CBI.

However, in a sensational twist to the case, the agency announced on Thursday that it had apprehended a senior student of Ryan International School on Tuesday night in connection with the murder of Pradhuman Thakur, rejecting the Gurgaon police's theory that the killing was the handiwork of conductor Ashok Kumar.

According to sources, the CBI probe is now focusing on the second student who had accompanied the teenager and informed the Gardner and the teacher that a profusely bleeding boy is lying in the washroom.

The agency has recorded a statement of the second boy at a different place and not in the headquarters. As of now, CBI is trying to find if there are any discrepancies in his statement recorded before Gurgaon Police and Judicial Magistrate and the one he gave to the CBI.

The agency is also closely probing whether school staff and Haryana Police are involved in the destruction of evidence.

On the other hand, the arrested juvenile was taken to shops in Sohna market area, but the CBI failed to establish that the juvenile had himself purchased the knife.

Even the shopkeeper did not recognize the juvenile boy. The investigating agency also took with them around six samples of knives from the shop where the juvenile had allegedly purchased the knife from.

Meanwhile, the family of Ashok Kumar has decided to apply for a bail and file a case against police officers who 'framed' him.

"As soon as the closure report comes will file bail for Ashok. once he is discharged, we will file a case against the police and school management," said Mohit Verma, Ashok's Lawyer.

"Now it is almost clear that my son Ashok was framed and made a scapegoat. We have decided to file a case against Gurgaon Police SIT officers who framed and used torture and even drugged him to confess before the media that he had committed the crime," said Ashok's father Amirchand.