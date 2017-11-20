Ryan student murder case: No relief to arrested bus conductor as CBI refuses to give clean chit

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday refused to give a clean chit to anyone in a murder case of Ryan International School student.

Pradyuman Thakur, was found dead inside the toilet of school premises, with his throat slit on September 8.

"No clean chit to anyone. Investigations are underway," CBI said in the court.

The court has reserved the order on a bail plea of conductor Ashok Kumar till tomorrow.

The CBI had on Thursday opposed the bail plea of bus conductor even the agency has apprehended a 16-year-old student of the same school and initially indicated that there was no evidence against Kumar arrested by the Gurugram police.

"Now it is almost clear that my son Ashok was framed and made a scapegoat. We have decided to file a case against Gurgaon Police SIT officers who framed and used torture and even drugged him to confess before the media that he had committed the crime," said Ashok's father Amirchand.