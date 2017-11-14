Ryan student murder: Amid twists and turns, juvenile accused retracts confession

Amid twists and turns in the murder case of 7-year-old Ryan International school student, the arrested juvenile accuses has reportedly retracted his confession.

Last week, the CBI arrested a class 11 student of the same school and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor, who was arrested by the Gurgaon Police for the murder and sexual assault of the child.

Pradyuman Thakur, was found dead inside the toilet of school premises, with his throat slit on September 8.

However, the accused reportedly said that he was forced to confess.

According to Hindustan Times, the accused told to a team of CBI officials and a legal-cum-probation officer from the district child protection unit that the investigators forced him to confess.

A report also said the boy is said to have alleged the investigators beat him up and recorded the confession in their own words, however, a CBI spokesperson refused to comment.

The accused student has been sent to Faridabad observation home where he will be kept until the next hearing in the case on November 22.

Earlier, the agency told the juvenile court that the accused also confessed to his crime in front of his father.

The CBI said that the accused committed the crime in order to postpone the parents-teachers meeting and the exams.

The Haryana Police, after facing flak from all quarters, accepted that omissions took place on their part during the probe. The cops also admitted that they didn't watch the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage carefully.

The initial eight seconds of the footage shows the now accused teenager calling Pradyuman to the washroom. The team members, however, remained silent on exactly how they made this grave error.