Ryan School murder: Class XI student sent to 3-day CBI custody, Pradyuman's family demands capital punishment

On Wednesday, the Class XI student arrested in connection with the murder of Pradyuman was sent to 3-day CBI remand by a Gurugram court. He will be questioned by the CBI in presence of a member of the Juvenile Justice Board.

Meanwhile, reacting to the news Pradyuman’s family’s lawyer demanded strict punishment and said that he should be tried as an adult and hanged. While according to the Juvenile Justice Act 2000, individuals under 18 can’t be given capital punishment, minors between the age of 16 and 18, can be tried as adults for heinous crimes.

He also said that they believed it was a larger conspiracy and the CBI should file a charge-sheet soon. He added the CBI hadn’t given a clean chit to the Pinto family yet.

In the latest development to the Pradyuman murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday trashed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case.

The CBI has ruled out the sexual assault theory in the case. "No sexual assault theory came out during our investigation," stated the CBI.

The cold-blooded murder case of the seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur took a new dimension after a Class 11 student of the school was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday night.

An official statement by the agency reads: "CBI has apprehended a child in conflict with law, a student of senior class at Ryan International School, Gurugram in an ongoing case relating to the murder of the seven-year-old boy."

It said, "Initial investigation revealed the child in conflict of law wanted to have the examination and parent teacher meeting in school postponed."

CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal told ANI, "The arrest was made after a thorough investigation was conducted based on scientific evidences, including inspection of the scene of crime, forensic analysis, analysis of CCTV and call records."

Pradyuman, a class II student of the school, was found dead with his throat slit by a sharp-edged weapon on the morning of September 8.

The weapon used in the crime has been seized.

"We have come to the conclusion on the basis of CCTV, forensic evidence and scientific evidence. The student has been apprehended. He remains our prime suspect," the spokesperson said.

The juvenile student, who is about 16 years old, was apprehended late last night and his parents were kept in the loop all through, the agency said.

Police in Gurgaon had arrested school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, for the crime the same day.

With inputs from agencies