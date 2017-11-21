Ryan murder case: Pinto family get anticipatory bail, bus conductor Ashok considering filing defamation case

On Tuesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted anticipatory bail to the Pinto family over the killing of Praduyman in Ryan International School.

Reacting to the anticipatory bail, Sushil Tekriwal, the lawyer representing Pradyuman’s family said they would appeal the decision after receiving the court order. He said: “We will file an appeal after receiving copy of the Court's order & making an assessment of the same.”

Meanwhile, Mohit Verma the lawyer of conductor Ashok said they would file a case of defamation after his client was discharged.

Anil Sharma, who was filling in for accused bus conductor Ashok’s lawyer Mohit Verma in connection with the Pradyuman murder case, told ANI that there were a lot of differences between findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Haryana Police.

‘The bail was granted under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. There were lot of differences between findings of CBI and Haryana Police. We were given the benefit of doubt,’ he added.

Earlier in the day, the Gurugram District Court granted bail to bus conductor, Ashok, in the Pradyuman murder case.

Eight-year-old Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside his school, Ryan International, in Gurugram on September 08.

The incident sparked a public outcry following which Gurugram police arrested Ashok, accusing him of killing the seven-year-old student.

But the CBI, which is now probing the matter, gave him a clean chit and held a class 11 student responsible for the murder.

Meanwhile, Sushil Tekriwal, lawyer of Pradyuman’s family said, ‘Pradyuman's father will continue this fight till justice is served. We have complete trust on the law. Haryana Police has tried to shield the real culprit and botch up the entire investigation’.

On Monday, Ashok's lawyer, Mohit Verma, said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had not presented any evidence against his client till now.

Speaking to ANI, Verma said, "The CBI has not been able to present any evidence against him (Ashok). Also, the DNA has not matched".