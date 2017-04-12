Russian couple on sailing trip detained for docking yacht near

A Russian couple on a world sailing trip were detained by Mumbai police after they docked their yacht on land near Mumbai coast without permission, a police official said today.

They were let off on Monday after the police verified their identities with Russian embassy officials.

However, the security agencies are clueless as to how the yacht was not spotted by the Navy or the Coast Guard.

The 45-year-old man and his 39-year-old wife, both on the yacht sailing since last two years, ran out of food and water stock near the Yemen coast, police said.

After travelling further, they reached a light house near the Mumbai coast a few days ago where they spotted some fishermen and reached out for help.

The local fishermen, unable to communicate with the Russian couple due to the language barrier, alerted the police about the presence of the foreigners, following which the couple were detained along with their yacht by Colaba Police in south Mumbai.

During inquiry, it was found that the couple are on a world sailing tour.

The police then contacted the Russian embassy to check their background and antecedents, which were found to be genuine, an official said.

"After proper verification and clearances from the Russian embassy, we have released the couple for their further journey," said Manojkumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-I).

As the couple didn't have proper visas and passports to dock on Indian land, the officials of the Customs and Special Branch handed them a letter that 'they don't have the permission to land'.

The incident has come as a shock to the police given that Ajmal Kasab and nine other terrorists had entered Mumbai via a sea route to launch the 26/11 strike.

"After the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the Navy and the Coast Guard had strengthened their coastal surveillance network. Despite better coordination among all security agencies, such incident has happened. We have to redo analysis of our security cover," said an official, who did not wish to be named.

