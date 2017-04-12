Ruling CPI-M workers try to obstruct anti-encroachment drive

Ruling CPI(M) activists today tried to prevent revenue officials from evicting encroachment on government land at Devikulam here and allegedly threatened them with dire consequences.

Tension prevailed for some time, but the officials, led by Sub-Collector Sriram Venkitaraman, evicted the encroached property and removed the shed erected by the party workers.

Revenue Department sources said a CPI(M) panchayat member and a group of other workers used abusive language against the officials and threatened them with dire consequences.

"It was part of a routine eviction," sources said.

They also said Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan intervened into the matter and offered complete support in recovering government land from trying to encroach on it.

Meanwhile, BJP state President Kummanam Rajasekharan said the government should arrest the CPI(M) workers who tried to prevent the officials from doing their duty.

He also alleged that the ruling party was supporting land mafia in the high range district.

Encroachments in Idukki district, especially in the tourist hill station of Munnar, have come into focus recently after the state Assembly Committee recommended steps to remove them.

