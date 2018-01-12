RTE to be extended to kids under age six

In a bid to bring children below six years of age into the formal schooling system, anganwadis will be linked to schools through an integrated curriculum, a committee on education decided on Thursday. In the same meeting, it was also unanimously agreed upon by all states that the Right to Education should be extended even to children under the age of six.

In the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) sub-committee meeting on Thursday, it was decided that the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme run by Ministry of Women and Child Development will be extended and an integrated curriculum for children under six years of age will be developed by National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Under the ICDS scheme children are provided, food and education at anganwadi centers.

Meanwhile, the HRD Ministry has been working on the idea of extending the RTE from pre-primary upto secondary, and it was discussed in the meeting with education ministers of some states. While there were reservations expressed by members on extending the scheme beyond Class 10, there was a unanimous decision that extension of scheme should be done for children under six years of age. "Members of the CABE committee felt that before extending RTE beyond 14 years of age, a study should be conducted. We will convey the same to the government," said a CABE member.