RSS' vigilant groups terrorising minorities in name of cow protection- Yechury

CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, alleging that the attacks on religious minorities, dalits are taking place in the name of cow protection by the vigilant groups of RSS.

"If the law in the state is violated, there are state agencies to implement the law and take care of the violators. I want to ask Mohan Bhagwat that why are private armies being set up by RSS, who are taking law into their own hands and in the process they are killing religious minorities, dalits in the name of cow protection," Yechury told ANI

The CPI(M) general secretary termed the R.SS' initiative under the fa?ade of cow protection as 'unacceptable' while stating that this is nothing but vigilantism.

However, Bhagwat has condemned the violence by the cow protection groups, saying it "defames" the cause.

His remarks at an event to observe the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir came against the backdrop of the lynching of a Muslim man by cow vigilantes in Alwar in BJP-ruled Rajasthan that sparked protests from opposition parties and put the saffron party on the defensive.

"Nothing should be done while protecting cows that hurts the belief of some people. Nothing should be done that is violent. It only defames the efforts of cow protectors... The work of cow conservation should be carried out while obeying laws and the Constitution," Bhagwat added.

