Kerala: RSS man hacked to death, BJP calls for state-wide hartal

An investigation has been launched and search is on for assailants, police said.

The BJP has called for a hartal in Kerala on Sunday to protest the killing of an RSS worker allegedly by a gang led by a history-sheeter near here.

Police said 34-year-old Rajesh's left hand was chopped off in the attack which took place around at 9 pm on Saturday night.

BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan alleged that the CPI-M was behind the attack, a charge denied by the district leadership of the Left party.

The BJP has called for a state-wide hartal on Sunday, the state BJP chief said.

Kerala: BJP calls for statewide strike over murder of an RSS worker in Thiruvananthapuram's Sreekaryam yesterday; early morning #visuals pic.twitter.com/GZUYIAam3z — ANI (@ANI_news) July 30, 2017

Police are maintaining a strict vigil and have clamped prohibitory orders for three days from July 28 after BJP's Kerala unit office here was vandalised and the house of CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh Kodiyeri was attacked.

Earlier, 10 people, including four from the student and youth wing of the CPI-M, had been arrested in connection with the violence in the city.