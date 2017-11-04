RSS killings prompt new law in Punjab

Intelligence agencies are claiming that the terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) is responsible for the wave of killings of non-Sikh religious leaders that rocked Punjab this year.

Recently, a number of RSS and other Hindu leaders have been gunned down in broad daylight by masked youths. Most of these incidents have taken place in Chandigarh and Ludhiana. While Babbar Khalsa's involvement in these incidents have not been confirmed yet, Ludhiana local police recently arrested seven youths who they claim have links with BKI terrorist in the United Kingdom. Police and intelligence officials fear the group is becoming active in the state again.

"Our investigations suggest that a number of youths are being radicalised and given training and funding from the BKI from several areas across the world, such as the UK, Canada, and Pakistan. Pakistan has been trying to stoke tensions in Punjab for a while now," sources said.

The National Investigating Agency (NIA) is expected to take up the investigation in the next few days. NIA officials are currently gathering full investigation reports of the incidents from the Punjab police. Sources also said that the call logs and social media activities of the seven arrested men also indicate that they were in touch with BKI's UK-based commander Surinder Singh Babbar.

With Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh facing pressure to take action in stopping the killings, the CM said the Punjab government is drafting PCOCA — Punjab Control of Organised Crime Act — which will look in to check organised crime inside the state by giving the police more power to question and arrest potential suspects. The Act is likely to be implemented by the end of November.

"The police must be empowered to effectively deal with criminals, for which a legislation such as PCOCA is needed on an urgent basis. The state government will ensure there is no arbitrary application of PCOCA or human rights violation committed in the name of law," a spokesperson of the Chief Minister said.

TARGETED KILLINGS