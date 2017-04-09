RSS condemns Hyderabad BJP MLA who threatened to behead those opposing Ram Temple construction

RSS has never supported any violent act and disassociates itself from such statements, said Rakesh Sinha.

Condemning Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh's remark on Ram Mandir, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday disassociated itself with the former's statement while asserting that it never backed such observations and actions which intended to incite violence.

"Any statement which intended to use violence is condemnable. The RSS has never supported any violent act. The RSS disassociates itself from all such observations and actions," RSS leader Rakesh Sinha told ANI.

Hyderabad BJP MLA Raja Singh has uploaded a video on his Facebook page threatening to behead those who oppose construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. ​

Addressing his followers on Ram Navami, he said, "Arey hum to kai varsho se yeh din ki pratiksha kar rahe hain ki kab tum gadaar sar uthaye aur hum tumhara sar kalam kar de." (To those who warn of dire consequences if Ram Mandir is built, we were waiting for you to say this so we can behead you.)

In his speech, he referred to a WhatsApp video, wherein some All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader allegedly said that they would create a ruckus in the country if a Ram temple was build in Ayodhya.

Responding to this, Raja Singh said that now they are the ones ruling in Uttar Pradesh. "Ab Ayodhya mein gundo ka raaj nahi chalega, Ayodhya mein bhavya mandir ban kar hi rahega." (Now we will build a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya because goons no longer rule the state)

Singh, who represents Goshamal constituency in the Hyderabad Assembly, is known for his right wing activities and has also been arrested multiple times.

Earlier last year, Mangalhat Police had registered a case against Singh for his remarks against Dalits. At that time, Singh had put a video on his Facebook page overtly supporting the Gau Rakshak Samiti (Cow Protection Committee) workers who thrashed Dalits who were skinning a dead cow in Una, Gujarat. "I support the beating of Dalits whoever slaughter cows to consume its meat...I also support those who taught them a lesson," Singh said in his two-and-half minute video.

He reportedly called the Dalits who indulged in cow slaughter as 'galeez' (filthy). Justifying the assault on Dalits in Una, Singh had said, "Those Dalits who were taking the cow, the cow meat, those who were beaten, it was a very good thing to happen."

