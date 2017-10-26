Rs1 crore bribe case: Court to hear matter on November 3

Patel had filed the petition on Tuesday evening seeking action against Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and others for offering him bribe to swith his loyalty.

Gandhinagar district court on Wednesday accepted the petition of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader from Mehsana, Narendra Patel, stating that he was offered Rs1 crore bribe by BJP to join the party.

Patel had filed the petition on Tuesday evening seeking action against Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani and others for offering him bribe to swith his loyalty. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate R Trivedi fixed the date of further hearing over the petition on November 3.

Lawyer of Narendra, PR Patel told mediapersons, "The court has accepted our petition and has asked us to produce more evidences, if can be made available. Further proceedings shall start in the case after November 3."

The petition had alleged BJP state president Jitu Vaghani, BJP youth wing leader Rutwik Patel, party spokesperson Bharat Pandya, and Varun Patel of threatening and bribing Narendra. The petition filed in Gandhinagar district court stated that Varun Patel and others took him to meet Vaghani in Gandhinagar. "Varun Patel first snatched my mobile and then they offered me Rs1 crore as bribe to join the BJP," claims Patel in the petition.

This came close on the heels of two other Patidar leaders, Varun Patel and Reshma Patel, joining the party.

Narendra Patel joined the BJP on Sunday. Few hours later he held a press conference and alleged that he had been offered Rs 1 crore for joining the party, and showed Rs 10 lakh in cash which he said he had received. He joined the BJP only to expose it, he said. In his plea, he said he was approaching the court with a private complaint as he didn't trust police.

He has sought probe under IPC sections 171 (H) (illegal payment in connection with an election), 171 (C) (undue influence at election), 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 384 (extortion), 417 (cheating), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy).