RS Prasad maybe happy DeMo affected flesh trade, but sex workers in Asia's largest red-light area recollect their horrors

Sex workers of Sonagachhi, the largest red-light area in Asia have condemned the comments of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s comments that flesh trade had taken a hit owing to demonetization , saying that the minister had ignored how their livelihood had been adversely affected.

Officials of Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee (DMSC), an NGO which works for the welfare of sex-workers said that it was an irresponsible comment. “I have no words to condemn the minister's statements. How could he say such things? It is an irresponsible and careless comment. It goes on to show your outlook towards these girls who might not have taken up this profession by choice. Most of the girls have chosen it out of compulsion,” said Bharati Dey, mentor of DMSC. She also said that most girls of the area had at least Rs 1 lakh which they stored in cash for contingency and many of them could not exchange or return the money to bank.

The organisation has over one lakh registered members. Some of sex workers of the area too spilled their ire alleging that the statement was an insult to injury that they had received after demonetization. “My landlady comes to me on the first of every month and asks for the rent. Post demonetization our business was down by about 75 per cent. Does the minister have any idea how we paid for our basic necessities?,” she said.

Another said that uncertainty in the market and lack of smaller denominations had affected their business like never before. “Some of us didn’t get a customer for weeks. Many had starved for days together and had lived on others’ mercy. When it comes to votes people talk so much about our welfare and political leaders promise us the moon but as soon as they ascend to power we are looked down upon as scum of society,” she told DNA.

On Tuesday, a day ahead of the first anniversary of demonetization , Prasad, talking about the achievements of demonetization said, “Flesh trade has nosedived in India. Trafficking of women and girls has gone down considerably.” He also said that a lot of money flowed out to countries like Nepal and Bangladesh owing to flesh trade and the denominations of Rs 500 and 1,000 were used most to make such payments. After those ceased to be legal tenders, it had come down."