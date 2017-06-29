Rs 8 cr contributed to fund for paramilitary families

A modest amount of Rs eight crore has been contributed to a home ministry fund which helps families of paramilitary personnel who laid down their lives fighting extremists.

The amount has been contributed by individual citizens and organisations at the app and the website 'BharatKeVeer', which was launched in April by home minister Rajnath Singh along with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar who had mooted the idea.

So far Rs 7,93,90,858 has been donated to the fund 'Bharat Ke Veer', a home ministry official said.

In a video message, the home minister today asked people of the country to contribute to the fund for welfare of the families of paramilitary personnel.

"Paramilitary personnel have contributed immensely for maintaining unity and integrity of the country. It is our responsibility to honour such brave soldiers," he said.

Singh said such financial contribution will not only help the families of paramilitary jawans but will also assure them that every citizen of the country was solidly behind them.

General public can visit the portal and make a contribution to support families of the jawans who died in the line of duty.

The monetary contributions made on the website go straight into the bank account of soldier's family.

The main objective of the portal (bharatkeveer.gov.in) is to enable the public to help the families of soldiers by donating money online directly to the individual braveheart's account or to the corpus.

Bravehearts from the following armed forces are included in the portal for the contribution: Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP), Assam Rifles (AR), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF-India), National Security Guards (NSG) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

