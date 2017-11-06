Rs 4K-cr fraud found since note ban: PM

Over 3 lakh companies have shut shop after the government's demonetization move a year ago and investigations into only 5,000 of them have found a fraud of Rs 4,000 crore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said as he tore into the Congress and said corruption is its only identity.

He said the Congress was "angry" with demonetization because the decision disturbed the party's sleep and it is "mourning" by giving a protest call on November 8, when the scrapping of high-value banknotes completes a year. He said "they had big bags and garages full of notes which were banned."

"The Congress cannot scare me by burning my effigies (on November 8)," he said at Kullu, his one of three rallies in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. My fight against corruption will not stop, he said at Palampur.

He said if former PM Indira Gandhi had carried out demonetization when needed, he would not have had to carry out the big task.

"For the Congress, the party's interest comes before the nation's," he said

The PM also took a dig at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

He said the latter refused to combat the menace of corruption. "Congress did not implement the benami assets law as they were well aware it would reveal all their wrongdoings," he said.

The PM said the Congress and corruption were like a tree and its roots. "All their leaders are facing serious corruption charges and are out on bail. Corruption is the only identity of the Congress party."

The PM took a jibe at Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh for being probed in connection with a disproportionate assets case worth Rs 10 crore.

He said the people of Himachal Pradesh will remember former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, BJP's CM face this election, for his contribution in promoting tourism. Polling in the state is on November 9 and results will be declared on December 18.

Modi termed the elections a one-sided contest. "I have never seen such enthusiasm. It's a one-sided contest. This is a clear indication that people want change. Congress has conceded defeat and run away," he said in Una.

(With agency inputs)