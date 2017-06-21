Rs 46.15 crores earmarked for Pondy under RUSA: Pondy CM

The Centre has earmarked Rs 46.15 crores under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) for developing infrastructure facilities and tone up quality of education in the Union Territory during 2017-2018, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said today.

The allocation for Puducherry was the highest among southern states and the Union Territory was occupying the fifth place in higher education sector as surveyed by the HRD Ministry, he told reporters here.

Education Minister R Kamalakannan who was also present at the press meet, said, the amount sanctioned by the HRD Ministry included funds for upgrading the Puducherry government-run Engineering college into a technical University.

The Chief Minister also said that the Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had written a letter to him informing him of sanction of a passport seva Kendra for Karaikal region.

The work relating to the processing of passport applications and issue of the passports would be done by a wing in the post office in Karaikal, he said.

