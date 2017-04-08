Rs 4.5 cr recovered from TN minister’s friend’s premises

I-T officials also raided a hotel in Egmore and MLA hostel in Chepauk where people from his minister’s native Pudukottai are staying to allegedly distribute money to voters

Ahead of crucial by-poll in Chennai’s RK Nagar Assembly seat on April 12, Income Tax officers on Friday recovered about Rs 4.5 crore cash and Rs 85 crore worth properties and jewels from the premises of persons close to Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar.

I-T officials raided the official residence of Vijayabaskar at Greenways Road, his properties, and premises of his friend and relatives across the state in connection with the alleged distribution of money to the voters in the RK Nagar constituency, which was earlier represented by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

An I-T official told DNA that they found cash amounting to Rs 4.5 crore in various places, including Rs 2.5 crore from Nainar Mohammed, one of the confidants of the minister in Triplicane in Chennai. “We have recovered property documents, deposits receipts and jewels worth Rs 85 crore,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Raids were also conducted at actor-turned-politician R Sarathkumar, former AIADMK MP C Rajendran and Dr MGR Medical University vice-chancellor Dr Geethalakshmi. I-T officials also raided a hotel in Egmore and MLA hostel in Chepauk where people from his minister’s native Pudukottai are staying to allegedly distribute money to voters.

“IT personnel asked me how much money I gave to Sarathkumar. Why should I give money to him, and why should he receive money from me,” asked Vijayabaskar.

Charging the IT personnel of harassing him, the minister said that the raids were being conducted at the behest of the rebel faction headed by former chief minister O Panneerselvam, who he alleged was backed by the Centre-ruling BJP. He claimed that the I-T officials were not able to find not even Rs 10,000 from his house and his children were not allowed to attend school.

‘NO MORE LEAVES’

The Election Commission on Friday directed both factions of the AIADMK to remove the two leaves symbol from their official website and social media accounts by April 8.

The Commission conveyed its “displeasure” to the V K Sasikala and O Panneerselvam factions and advised them not to repeat “such acts” in future.

Recently, the Commission had frozen the AIADMK and its party symbol “two leaves” through an interim order following dispute between the two factions.