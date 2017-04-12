Rs 1.78 lakhs in fake notes seized in Jaipur, 5 held

Five persons were arrested today with counterfeit currency notes in dominations of Rs 2,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100 with face value totalling over Rs 1.78 lakh.

The seized notes include 42 in Rs 2,000, 20 in Rs 500 and and 842 in Rs 100 denomination. Police have also seized the equipment allegedly used in printing the fake notes.

The accused accepted to having circulated Rs 4 lakh in fake currency notes in the market through gullible people, Bassi police station SHO Virendra Singh said.

He said the police had laid a trap acting on a tip-off that racket's suspected kingpin Chhotelal Mali (37) was about to deliver a consignment of fake notes to someone in Gudha Chak.

On the basis of the information, police stopped him and seized counterfeit currency notes.

Police also arrested Mali's accomplices including Mukesh Bawaria (30), Salim (45), Dhanraj Meena (23) and Ram Kalyan Meena (28) in the case.

Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the IPC further investigation in the case is on.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)