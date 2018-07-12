RRB Recruitment 2018: Group C, D exam aspirants can check application status at indianrailways.gov.in

RRB Recruitment 2018: Indian Railway aspirants can now keep a track of the latest updates for Railway Group C, D exam. The Railway Recruitment board has updated a link for the candidates to check application status for candidates who have applied for the Group C ALP and technicians posts. The details are available at indianrailways.gov.in.

Indian Railways had notified to fill up and conduct the examination for 26,502 posts with 7,673 for assistant loco pilot and 8,829 posts for technicians. The link for the updates is live on the website till July 20, 2018, till 11:59 pm.

SELECTION PROCESS:

1. The RRB will select the candidates for Group D Exam on the basis of a CBT (Computer Based Test).

2. Once a candidate qualifies CBT, they need to go through Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

3. The question paper will be set in 15 different languages namely English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Konkani, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Marathi, Oriya, Manipuri, Telugu and Tamil. RRB will set the question paper in 15 different languages to ensure candidates across the country get an opportunity.

4. After qualifying second stage CBT while opting for ALP, candidates will have to appear for computer-based aptitude test (AT).

5. The board was expected to conduct the exam between April and May but with over 1.5 crore applications for 1 lakh posts received by RRB delayed the process. RRB took time to check applications and has also extended the last date of submission applications. Here is another chance for all the candidates who did not register earlier.

About Indian Railways

The first railway on Indian sub-continent ran over a stretch of 21 miles from Bombay to Thane. The idea of a railway to connect Bombay with Thane, Kalyan and with the Thal and Bhor Ghats inclines first occurred to Mr.George Clark, the Chief Engineer of the Bombay Government, during a visit to Bhandup in 1843.