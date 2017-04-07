(Rptng adds name of Tripura PCC chief in line three para two)

The Congress today expelled veteran party leader and former Tripura chief minister Samir Ranjan Barman for six years for anti-party activities.

"AICC has expelled him for six years for anti-party activities. We were asked by the party high command to announce the decision," Tripura PCC chief Birajit Sinha rpt Birajit Sinha told reporters.

He said the AICC had earlier served a show cause notice to Barman, but he did not reply to it.

Barman, who was the state Congress chief for three years and chief minister for one year (1992-93), attended some public meetings of Trinamool Congress last year.

At one such meeting, he had also shared dais with TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Barnerjee.

Barman was earlier expelled from the party three times. His son, Sudip Roy Barman had defected from Congress last year along with five other MLAs and joined the Trinamool Congress.

