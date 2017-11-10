RPI leader Ramdas Athavale rakes up quota issue to reassert his standing

In the run-up to the Gujarat assembly election, the Republican Party of India chief and Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athavale has roared that Modi government won’t be in power if it plans to change the present quota regime.

Athavale, who is a prominent Dalit leader from Maharashtra, is NDA ally, has also hinted that he would chart his own way had it been any attempt to touch reservation currently offered to schedule castes (SC), scheduled tribes and others. Despite his elevation to the Union Cabinet, Athavale’s party has not been able to achieve substantial gains in the successive local body elections held in Maharashtra although his association has helped BJP for its sterling performance.

RPI leader and Athavale’s close associate told DNA, "Athavale continues to enjoy a good amount of following in the Dalit community which is quite faction-ridden. There are several factions of RPI in the state but Athavale hopes that quota politics along with his alliance with BJP would come handy for consolidation in the state. You must remember Dalit constitutes well over 13% of the Maharashtra’s population. At the same time, Athavale will use his current position to poach vote bank of Mayawati and alike in various states.’’

Athavale, who is elected to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra, has been a three-time Lok Sabha member. He called himself the fearless panther of India, and claims to have led the ‘’Dalit Panther Movement’’ a social movement for equality, justice, and human rights. However, he was unable to mobilize necessary support in Dalit community and make inroads in non-Dalit voters too.

Athavale had earlier supported Congress, Nationalist Congress, and Shiv Sena before joining the NDA. He recently demanded reservations for scheduled caste and scheduled tribe in the Army and in the Indian Cricket. Besides, he has been quite consistent in his demand for quota for SCs in the private sector.

Athavale’s warning comes close on the heels of the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to introduce reservation in outsourced services while suggesting that there was a need for a debate on the quota in private sector. JD(U), which had recently broken its alliance with Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal to join hands with BJP in Bihar and at the Centre, has indicated that the party would use quota politics to outsmart RJD especially ahead of Lok Sabha election 2019.

BL Mungekar, a prominent commentator on Ambedkar movement, said that quota will play important role in electoral politics of 2019. ''For instance, Nitish Kumar, who was recently accused of being anti Dalit, has been forced to introduce quota in outsourced jobs and also to take credit of initiating debate for quota in private sector. Athavale's threat of disturbing the Modi government is of no consequence as he has not raised his voice against Modi's government's policies which are blatantly anti Dalits. ''This is the compromise Athavale made for getting Rajya Sabha seat,'' he noted.