Rocky Yadav case timeline: From a power-drunk son to a prisoner for life

Rocky Yadav verdict brought justice to parents of Aditya Sachdeva, a 19-year-old, shot dead by son of a JDU leader. Here's a brief timeline of the case.

On May 7, 2016, a promising life was snuffed out in Bihar's Gaya. In a country where 17 people die every hour in road accidents, nobody could have thought that Aditya Sachdeva will get justice.

To make matter worse, it was not only a case of murder on road but also involved a power-drunk son of ruling JD(U) leader.

Everything was done to make sure that Rocky Yadav, the trigger-happy, gun-totting, son was saved.

Evidences were destroyed, victim's family was intimidated.

But after nearly 500 days of trials and tribulations, Chand and Shyam Sachdeva have peace of mind that their son's killers are behind bars.

It won't be an exaggeration if it is said that this was the 'Jessica Lal' moment for Gaya.

Just like that case, Rocky Yadav's family and battery of lawyers tried to establish that nobody killed Aditya Sachdeva.

But now we know who killed the class 12 student.

Here's a brief timeline of the case:

May 7, 2016: Rocky Yadav opens fire at Aditya Sachdeva around 8 pm after the teen overtook his car in Gaya. Sachdeva and his friends , who were returning from a birthday party tried to escape from the spot. But Rocky and his guard attacked them and beat them up. Rocky Yadav shot at the car to teach Sachdeva a lesson. The bullet hit victim's head. He was declared brought dead at the nearby ANMC hospital.

May 10: Rocky Yadav fled the scene and took shelter at his father's factory in Bodh Gaya. After 48 hours, the police identifies the accused and arrests Rocky Yadav. He is found in the factory near Bodh Gaya, 25 km from Gaya town, with his Rs 10 lakh pistol. The 24-year-old is sent to a 14 day judicial custody. His mother Manorama Devi is suspended from the JD(U).

June 10: A month later, Gaya police files chargesheet against Rocky, his cousin Teni and his bodyguard. Rocky's father Bindi Yadav is also named in the chargesheet.

October 19: Rocky Yadav gets bail from the Patna High Court. The bail sparks massive outrage in Bihar. People accuse Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of protecting a murderer.

October 21: After intense media coverage and pressure from Opposition and people, Bihar government challenges the bail in the Supreme Court.

October 28: The top court cancels Rocky Yadav's bail and sets a deadline of September 5, 2017 for the trial to be completed.

August 31, 2017: Rocky Yadav is convicted by the Gaya court, week before the Supreme Court's deadline. While Rocky Yadav is found guilty under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage) and section 27 of the Arms Act, his father Bindi Yadav was convicted under section 212 (harbouring offender) and 177 (furnishing false information) of the IPC.

September 5, 2017: On the last day of the top court's deadline, the Gaya court sentences Rocky Yadav for life imprisonment. Manorama Devi's husband Bindeshwari Prasad alias Bindi Yadav, an RJD leader known for money and muscle power, was sentenced to five years' imprisonment for sheltering their son who was on the run after the killing. The other two awarded life imprisonement by additional district judge-1 Sachidanand Singh are Manorama Devi's bodyguard Rajesh Kumar and Rocky Yadav's cousin Teni Yadav.

(With PTI inputs)