Robbery in August Kranti Rajdhani, passengers drugged and looted

Passengers travelling by August Kranti Rajdhani from Mumbai to New Delhi were robbed and looted on Wednesday. The robbery reportedly took place on way to New Delhi in Kota.

On arrival at the Delhi's Nizamuddin Railway station, the passengers got down to report about the missing cash and their belongings.Over 12 lakh cash has been robbed from the train. It is suspected that the robbery took place at the time when the train was left unguarded at Kota station for the change of staff.

11 passengers have filed FIR of theft in station. "I have lost valuables and cash worth Rs 50,000... I have heard that at least seven-eight coaches are affected," said a woman On reports of passengers being drugged, she said: "Many of us felt that we suddenly fell deep into sleep and woke up only to learn that our purses etc had vanished. We called attendants but they did nothing." Another passenger reported that her purse with iPhone, passport, Aadhaar card and 18,000 cash had been stolen.