Robbed off passports & money, Tanzanian family knocks at High

A Tanzanian woman, who was robbed off her purse containing passports and money in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, visited the High Commission today to seek help.

Here for the treatment of a child, Fatima and three of her family members have been stuck after her bag was snatched on April 7.

Two persons riding a motorcycle snatched her purse containing their passports, 6,000 US dollars, Tanzanian shillings and around Rs 7 lakh in Indian currency.

The family has sought help from the Tanzania High Commission to return to home.

They alleged that police did not take necessary steps to nab the accused.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)