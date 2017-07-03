Road accident victim's family get Rs 16L compensation

The family members of a 25-year- old man, who died in a road accident involving a rashly driven truck, have been awarded a compensation of over Rs 16 lakh by a motor accident claims tribunal (MACT) here.

The tribunal directed the Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd, the insurer of the offending vehicle, to pay Rs 16.64 lakh to the family of the man.

Victim Vikas Kushvaha, who was working as a gardener, is survived by his wife, two kids -- aged four years and one, parents and two minor siblings.

"Considering the testimony of the eye witness... I am of the opinion that as a whole, it is clear that respondent no. 1 (truck driver) was driving the offending vehicle in a rash and negligent manner. To my mind, the petitioners (family members) have been able to prove that the driver caused fatal injuries to the deceased," MACT Presiding Officer Raj Kumar said.

The man's family members, in the plea for compensation, said that on the day of incident in June 2014, Kushvaha was riding his bicycle and his brother was following him on another bicycle and proceeding towards Tilak Nagar to sell plants around six AM.

When the victim reached Outer Ring road near Vikas Marg, the rashly and negligently driven truck came at a high speed and hit him from behind.

Due to the impact, he fell on the road and came under the rear wheel of the truck and sustained grievous injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died the same day.

The tribunal said the truck driver and the owner have neither examined themselves, nor filed any written statement.

"As such, to my mind, they have failed to prove that the driver of the offending vehicle was not rash or negligent at the time of accident," the presiding officer said.

The family had sought compensation of Rs 35 lakh saying they were totally dependent on Kushvaha, who was earning Rs 12,000 per month, and all their expenses were being met by his income.

