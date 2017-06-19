RK Nagar ghost haunts AIADMK

In a yet another setback for the ruling AIADMK Amma faction in Tamil Nadu, the Election Commission (EC) has directed the returning officer of the RK Nagar Assembly constituency to file FIRs against Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, the party's Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran and others for distributing money to voters.

The poll panel's direction to register cases against the AIADMK leaders was revealed through a Right to Information petition filed by an advocate. The EC had countermanded the RK Nagar bypoll scheduled for April 12 after an income-tax raid on the residence of the health minister and his aides revealed the distribution of Rs 89 crore to voters at a rate of Rs 4,000 to each voter. Dinakaran was the AIADMK Amma faction's candidate in the RK Nagar bypoll, which was necessitated following the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Advocate MP Vairakkannan, through the RTI petition, sought details of action taken against Palaniswami, Dinakaran, and ministers KA Sengottaiyan, SP Velumani, Sellur K Raju, P. Thangamani and C. Vijayabaskar over the issue of distribution of money to the voters. In its reply, the EC has said that it has directed the returning officer to file an FIR in a letter dated April 18.

However, till date, no cases were filed against the chief minister or other ministers even after the direction of the EC. Vairakkannan has moved the Madras High Court seeking to direct the returning officer to file the FIRs as per the direction of the commission. The case will come up for hearing before the first bench headed by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee on Monday.

