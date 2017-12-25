RK Nagar bypoll: Result to see state in fresh pol turmoil

Tamil Nadu might well be headed for a fresh round of political instability with TTV Dhinakaran's victory in late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa's RK Nagar Assembly seat.

Dhinakaran recently lost the battle for AIADMK's control and its election symbol to CM Edappadi K Palanisami and his deputy O Panneerselvam but he is all set to launch a renewed fight after his convincing victory.

In a personality-driven party like AIADMK, the victory will help establish himself as a leader to stake claim for Jayalalithaa's legacy.

"It was a fight between Dhinakaran and AIADMK. After losing the AIADMK and its symbol, he won as an independent. Now the party will rally behind him. Much like how it rallied behind Jayalalithaa after party founder MG Ramachandran's death," said Bernard D' Sami, professor of History at Loyola College in Chennai.

The EPS-OPS combine which survives with a support of 111 MLAs, seven short of the majority of 118 in the house of 234, could face a fresh wave of defections in the wake of the embarrassing defeat.

Though the Madras High Court is yet to rule on the 18 disqualified MLAs (who belong to TTV's camp), if he manages to bring enough MLAs to his camp, he can very well force another trust vote in the Assembly.

Thanga Tamil Selvan, a disqualified AIADMK MLA and supporter of Dhinakaran, said that this win is a proof that both the people and AIADMK cadres are with them. He also claimed that around 60 MLAs, including several ministers, were in touch with them. By winning the seat, Dhinakaran has put the EPS government on notice. "We will throw out the anti-people government in three months," he said.

Vellore MP B Senguttuvan, who shifted his loyalties to ruling AIADMK a month ago, again switched to Dhinakaran ahead of the by-election result. The MP met Dhinakaran at his residence.

The defeat of ruling AIADMK may also force the BJP to rethink its strategy for the state considering the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP which had helped EPS and OPS to merge, sidelining Jayalalithaa's aide VK Sasikala and her nephew Dhinakaran, might not have expected such an electoral debacle.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP L Ganesan pitched for the unity of AIADMK and Dhinakaran's camp. "Two candidates who had sought votes in the name of late CM Jayalalithaa have secured over one lakh votes. Actually, Jayalalithaa has won in RK Nagar. So, AIADMK leaders have still time to rethink on unity," he said, even as his party's candidate finished behind Nota at sixth