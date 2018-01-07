RJD gears up for life without its president

The RJD held an emergency meeting to decide the party's future course, without its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna on Saturday.

Lalu's absence, however, was sought to be filled in with a letter written by him for the people of Bihar that he had left with his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and was read out by senior party leader Jagdanand Singh.

Lalu appealed to the party not to be disappointed and keep fighting. "I struggle for truth. I am not afraid and the love and support of all the people of Bihar is with me. Aapki taakat hi aapke Lalu ko Lalu banaati hai…" reads the letter.

The RJD, with its 80 MLAs, is the single-largest party in Bihar, but sits in the Opposition following CM Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP in July.

"We are not afraid. The cases are a conspiracy and a part of the negative politics practiced by the BJP and the JD (U)," Tejashwi said.

Political experts felt Lalu was likely to keep steering the party, even from inside the jail.