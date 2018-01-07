Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. India
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








RJD gears up for life without its president

Lalu Prasad Yadav-PTI


Lalu Prasad Yadav , PTI



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Sunday 7 January 2018 5:05 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
The RJD held an emergency meeting to decide the party's future course, without its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, in Patna on Saturday.

 
Lalu's absence, however, was sought to be filled in with a letter written by him for the people of Bihar that he had left with his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, and was read out by senior party leader Jagdanand Singh.

 
Lalu appealed to the party not to be disappointed and keep fighting. "I struggle for truth. I am not afraid and the love and support of all the people of Bihar is with me. Aapki taakat hi aapke Lalu ko Lalu banaati hai…" reads the letter.

 
The RJD, with its 80 MLAs, is the single-largest party in Bihar, but sits in the Opposition following CM Nitish Kumar joining hands with the BJP in July.

 
"We are not afraid. The cases are a conspiracy and a part of the negative politics practiced by the BJP and the JD (U)," Tejashwi said.

 
Political experts felt Lalu was likely to keep steering the party, even from inside the jail.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story