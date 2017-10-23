Rex Tillerson in India: US Secretary of State to meet PM Modi, EAM Swaraj

United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday for his two-day visit to India.

Tillerson is scheduled to hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Hyderabad House here, on Wednesday morning.

In the afternoon, he will address the media and later in the day, he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

The US Secretary of State's visit to India is a part of his five-nation tour that includes Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Switzerland alongside.

Meanwhile on Monday, Tillerson visited Kabul and met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah and national security advisor Hanif Atmar, the Tolo News reports.

The US Embassy in Kabul said Ghani and Tillerson have reaffirmed the US-Afghan commitment to achieve peace, stability and long-term prosperity in the country.

Tillerson will hold discussions with high-ranking officials in Pakistan on Tuesday, from where he'll be coming to India.

Earlier this week, the US Secretary of State had pulled up Pakistan and China, in his first major policy speech on India.

Speaking on "Defining Our Relationship with India for the Next Century" at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), Tillerson said that in the last decade, counter-terrorism cooperation expanded significantly between India and the US.

While Tillerson criticised Pakistan for not taking an action against the terrorist groups based in the country, he criticised China for violating the international law and norms in South China Sea.