Revisiting activist's model nikahnama

In May, shortly after the verdict on the instant Triple Talaq was reserved, Flavia Agnes, lawyer activist representing Majlis Manch had submitted a model nikahnamma in the Supreme Court.

In light of Tuesday's judgment, DNA revisits the model nikahnama — Muslim marriage contract.

Through its submissions, the organisation overthrew the constraints of two binaries — for and against, instead seeking to offer an advance, a more nuanced, argument that would be beneficial to Muslim women.

In her model contract, Agnes not only barred Triple Talaq, but also polygamy. She cited the 1973 Nikahnama of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's great granddaughter which was drafted along the lines of a modern contract.

Sheherzad Tilat Masood, Khan's great grandaughter's nikahnamma drafted more than four decades ago prohibited polygamy. The Talaq-e-Tafweez clause — a women's right to divorce, was also included. It also stipulated the appointment of an arbitrator who would oversee that proper reconciliation procedure between the bride and the groom.

The four-page draft contract laid down a detailed procedure that not only followed injunctions from the Quran but also bound the husband to monogamy. The Mehr (compensation) would be fixed at the time of marriage, and issues of children's custody in the event of a divorce were also sorted beforehand.

If a couple wished to dissolve their marriage, it was mandatory for the couple to seek arbitration, counselling, and mediation. The entire process would last for three months during which attempts at reconciliation would be a continuous process. If all failed, the pronouncement of talaq would take place in the presence of witnesses. All this and more has been fleshed out in the Talaqnama (divorce contract). As an end note, the contract further stipulates that if the husband is unable to fulfill his contractual obligations after the final pronouncement of divorce, the divorce would be void.

In an attempt to empower women, the contract also made provisions that would prevent the husband from denying his wife the right to work, championed for the custody of minor with the mother and strictly prohibited domestic violence.