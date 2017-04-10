Returning gifted cow shows Azam Khan's narrow mindset: BJP

The BJP today termed SP leader Azam Khan's gesture of returning a cow gifted to him by a seer as a move to "maintain his relevance" in the current political scenario of Uttar Pradesh.

Khan had yesterday returned the black cow gifted to him by Shankaracharya of Govardhan Peeth Swami Adhokshjanand Maharaj in 2015, saying "any vigilante could kill the animal to defame" him.

"The gesture of Khan is completely uncalled for. His statement that any cow vigilante may kill it to defame him, only shows his narrow and parochial mindset," state party spokesperson Manish Shukla told

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)