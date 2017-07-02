Restrictions in parts of Srinagar in view of strike call

Restrictions remained in force in parts of Srinagar for the third consecutive day today in view of a strike called by separatists to protest the killing of two civilians during an anti-militancy operation.

The restrictions have been imposed in seven police stations of Srinagar the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They said while the curbs continued for the third consecutive day in five police station areas of the city - Nowhatta, M R Gunj, Rainawari, Khanyar and Safakadal, authorities today imposed restrictions in two other police station areas - Maisuma and Kralkhud.

The officials said the curbs were imposed under Section 144 CrPc as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants including Bashir Lashkari, who was behind killing of an SHO and five other policemen last month, were yesterday killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district in south Kashmir.

Two civilians, including a woman, were also killed during the operation in Brenti-Batpora village in Dialgam area of the district.

Condemning the killings, the separatists called for a shutdown.

In a joint statement yesterday, chairmen of both factions of Hurriyat Conference - Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq - and JKLF chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik urged the people to observe a "complete shutdown".

Shops, fuel stations and business establishments in Srinagar were shut, while public transport was off the roads, the officials said.

They said however, some vendors had set up their stalls at the weekly flea market here.

Similar reports of strike were received from other district headquarters across the Valley, the officials said.

