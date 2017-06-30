Restrictions imposed due to anger over killing of gangster

Prohibitory orders were imposed and mobile Internet services suspended in many areas in Nagaur and Churu as a preventive measure in view of resentment among members of the Rajput community over the killing of gangster Anandpal Singh in an encounter with the police.

The family members of the slain gangster have refused to take his body and demanded a CBI probe into his killing on Saturday night. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Ratangarh (Churu) Hospital.

Several Rajput leaders have also raised the demand for a CBI inquiry.

A number of people were arrested on June 25 for attacking a police party and injuring the SHO of Jaswantgarh police station during a protest against the encounter. Many have been taken into preventive custody to control law and order in the area.

Section 144, which prohibits free assembly of more than four people in an area, was imposed in Churu and Ladnu sub- division of Nagaur district last night.

Mobile Internet services, bulk SMS, social networking websites were banned in Deedwana, Ladnu, Jaswantgarh, Maulasar, Khunkhuna, Makrana, Parbatsar, Peelwa, Kuchaman, Nawa, Maroth, Chitawa and Badi Khatu areas in Nagaur and Churu.

SP, Nagaur, Paris Anil Deshmukh said adequate security arrangements have been made in Deedwana and nearby areas to maintain law and order.

The police are keeping a tight vigil in Churu, where a second autopsy is being conducted on the body of Anandpal.

Anandpal, who had managed to escape from custody of police while being taken back to high security prison in Ajmer from a court in Nagaur in September 2015, had taken a shelter in a house in Churu.

