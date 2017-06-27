Resolve to destroy radical Islamic terrorism: Trump in joint press statement with PM Modi

United States President Donald Trump stressed on eliminating and destroying radical Islamic terrorism even as he addressed the press, along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the White House here on Monday.

Emphasising on how both nations - the U.S. and India - are deeply affected by the malaise of terrorism, Trump said that they have resolved to fight terrorism in the best way possible.

"Both nations have been struck by the evils of terrorism and are determined to destroy it, especially the radical Islamic terrorism. We will be enhancing the military cooperation and next month, will join the Japan Navy to take part in the largest Maritime exercise in the vast Indian Ocean. I appreciate India's efforts in Afghanistan," Trump said.

"I was pleased to learn about the recent order made by India of about 100 new American planes, which will support many jobs in the U.S.," he added.

"I thank India for joining the U.S. for imposing new sanctions to the North Korean regime, which is causing a tremendous problem and is something to be dealt with rapidly as the two countries are facing a common threat," Trump said in regard with Pyongyang's nuclear programme.

Trump said it was an honour to have invited and hosted Prime Minister Modi at the White House.

"The relationship between the U.S. and India has never looked brighter. It?s a great honour to welcome the leader of the world's largest democracy to the White House. I have always admired India and its people and the rich cultural heritage and traditions. This summer India will celebrate the 70th anniversary of their Independence and on behalf of the U.S., I want to congratulate the Indians on this magnificent milestone," he said.

"During my campaign, I pledged, if elected, India will have a true friend in the White House and that's now exactly what you have - a true friend in the White House."

"The friendship between the U.S. and India is built on shared values and a commitment to democracy. Not many people know that both the American and the Indian Constitutions begin with the same three words - We The People," he added.

Trump also said that the two nations would soon enter into negotiations over India purchasing natural gas from the U.S.

"I am proud to announce to the media, people of India and to the American people that Prime Minister Modi and I are world leaders on the social media giving the citizens of our countries the opportunity to hear directly from the elected officials and to us to hear directly from them," Trump said.

Trump also embarked upon the topic of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime to be launched in India on July 1.

"In just two weeks, you will begin to implement the largest tax overhaul - GST - in your country. We are also doing it, thus creating greater opportunities for your citizens," he said.

Trump further said that Prime Minister Modi has invited his daughter Ivanka to lead the U.S. delegation to the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in India, while adding, "I believe she has accepted."

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi sat down for delegation-level talks with Trump in the Cabinet Room at the White House.

During the delegation-level meeting, the two leaders touched upon various topics ranging from purchase of military equipment to the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Welcoming the Indian delegation, Trump said, "It?s a great honour to have Mr. Narendra Modi here, who has been such a great a prime minister. We have had a lot of discussions already," adding, "the relations between the U.S. and India are very strong and powerful."

Trump struck upon the topic of purchase of military equipment, in reference to the recent F16 joint production deal.

"Thank you for ordering equipment from the U.S.. No one makes military equipment like the U.S.," he said.

Prime Minister Modi added, "The U.S., being the oldest democracy of the world, and India, being the largest democracy, will come together to change the world and bring peace."

Trump extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi even as he, along with First Lady Melania, received him at the White House earlier in the day.

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Modi, Trump said that he had been reading a lot about him and that he would want to congratulate him for the exemplary leadership he has shown, primarily, economically.

Prime Minister Modi, while thanking Trump for the warm welcome rendered to him, said the kind of welcome he was given, it was a welcome to the 125 crore people of India.

