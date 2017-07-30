Research no longer a must for college teachers to get promotion

College teachers at the undergraduate level will no longer have to do mandatory research to gain promotions. Instead, they would have to get engaged in more community activities, involving students.

The Central government is working on a plan to do away with the mandatory research, and the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry is accordingly making changes in the Academic Performance Index (API) to make it optional.

"Currently, college teachers are also required to do research activity for their promotions, just like university professors. But we must understand that both these are completely different category of teachers. A college teacher should be mainly engaged in teaching. When we made research compulsory, research stopped completely. Conducting research just for the sake is taking down the quality of research," said HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar at a higher education conference in Delhi University.

"The official announcement in this regard will follow soon. Instead of mandatory research, I want teachers to be engaged in student activity. We will make one community activity or student activity mandatory and teachers will be given their scores on basis of that," he added.

Since college teachers have to spend more time in teaching and tutorials, this leaves them with little or no time to do research. Whereas university teachers who are supposed to teach the post-graduate students or guide MPhil and PhD scholars have less teaching time and are able to engage more in research.

The minister also spoke about the issue of adhoc teachers in the university. "In other universities, there are 10 per cent adhoc teachers, but in Delhi University there are 9,000 teachers. We want to end this. In one year we will have all permanent positions. Those adhoc teachers who have taught for a long time and are good, will automatically be promoted," the minister added.

He also assured teachers that they will soon get salaries under the Seventh Pay Commission.