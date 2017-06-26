Remove encorachment within 15 days: Rajouri admin asks people

The Jammu and Kashmir government today asked people in Rajouri district to remove encroachments voluntarily within 15 days or face demolition.

"We have issued a notice to the public in general and encroachers in particular to voluntarily remove encroachments from the acquired land of roads, markets, state and departmental land within 15 days," Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

In case the people fail to do so, the illegal structures will be demolished and cost incurred in the operation may be recovered as arrears of land revenue apart from stringent legal action against the encroachers, he said.

The departments have been asked to finalise their preparation for anti-encroachment drive and material for protection of retrieved land.

It has been noticed that some land grabbers have attempted to install religious structures or symbols for facilitating encroachments which will not be any deterrence to the anti-encroachment drive, the officer said.

The public has also been asked to remain vigilant about expected misinformation by land grabbers in an attempt to escape legal action.

The committee, which was constituted by the District administration to deconjest the Rajouri town, submitted its report on June 24.

It recommended strong measures to decongest the town and restoration of driving space on various roads like Rajouri- Thanamandi, Rajouri-Khandli apart from roads within the town.

A team of officers headed by the DC carried out inspection of encroachments and proposed parking spaces.

Three wheelers and other commercial vehicles will be put to specific colour coding to ensure avoidance of route permit violation.

Besides, most of the important markets will be no-parking zones with parking and shuttle service to be provided for vehicle owners on payment calculated on no-profit-no-loss basis, the official said.

Areas in Kheora, Gujjar Mandi, Bhella, Bus stand vicinity will be provided valet parking where drivers will take the vehicles to parking lots and return to spot on call of customer which will be a relief for vehicle owners from walking long distances to parking lots.

"The anti-encroachment drive will be followed by creation of parking spaces and simultaneous regulation of traffic including time-regulation, no-entry zones, one-way traffic and other measures," the Deputy Commissioner said.

