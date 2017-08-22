Remain united, fight for truth, Sonia, Rahul tell party MLAs

Sonia along with Rahul Gandhi encourage party MLAs from Gujarat in a meet at her residence

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi met the party's lawmakers from Gujarat in New Delhi on Monday and asked them to remain united and to fight for truth and ideology in Mahatma Gandhi's home state.

Forty-three Congress MLAs, who voted for party's senior leader Ahmed Patel in the recently held Rajya Sabha elections, were in the Capital to meet the party's top leadership. The MLAs will also visit Tirupati on Wednesday before returning to Gujarat.

Sonia Gandhi chaired the meeting of the MLAs held at her residence at 10 Janpath, which discussed the party's strategy for the state assembly elections, which are likely to be held in November or December.

Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, and party's Gujarat in-charge Ashok Gehlot also spoke at the meeting.

Both Sonia and Rahul congratulated the MLAs for remaining united to get Ahmed Patel re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

"Our party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul ji told the legislators that the Congress was not contesting for power, but for restoring values in Mahatma Gandhi's Gujarat," party spokesperson and MLA Shaktisinh Gohil said.

Gohil said that the party leadership told the MLAs to continue opposing the anti-democratic forces in a united manner, so as to rally public support in the assembly elections.

The party MLAs were asked to keep their differences aside, to revive grass-root connect with the people and enthuse booth-level workers.

"The political issues to connect with masses were also identified, which the party will take up robustly. There is unemployment, widespread closure of industries, lack of investors and the farce of Vibrant Gujarat Summit. There are many such issues which we would bring forth through our campaigns – social media, audio visual and print," said party general secretary Ashok Gehlot.

A senior leader said that the issue of alliance with like-minded parties for the polls also came up during the discussion.

"Had a good meeting with Congress MLAs and leaders from Gujarat today," Rahul Gandhi tweeted after the meeting.

Even as Congress leaders appeared buoyant after the meeting, the ruling BJP lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for allegedly insulting the MLAs.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said that TV visuals showed Congress MLAs standing behind barricades when Rahul Gandhi came to speak with them.

"It appeared as if they were standing at a ST stand and seeking tickets," Pandya said, accusing Rahul of behaving like a 'Sultan' and insulting the Congress MLAs.

Congress has been out of power in Gujarat for over two decades, and is hoping to ride on anti-incumbency and other factors to upset the BJP in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state in the coming elections. However, rampant internal factionalism is a big challenge for the party. The exit of former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela is also seen as a huge blow to Congress ahead of the elections.

