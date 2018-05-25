Real action starts now, will fulfill promises made to Karnataka citizens: CM Kumaraswamy after winning floor test

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday asserted that he will fulfill all promises made to Karnataka citizens after winning the vote of confidence in the Legislative Assembly amid a walkout by the BJP MLAs.

The motion expressing confidence in the Kumaraswamy government was adopted by voice vote in the presence of JD (S)-Congress coalition MLAs and other lawmakers supporting the government.

"The real action will start now, whatever promises I have made to the citizens of Karnataka, I am going to fulfill them," Kumaraswamy said.

Following Yeddyurappa's resignation, on May 23, Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the 24th chief minister of Karnataka, marking the beginning of the JD(S)-Congress alliance.

The Congress has 78 MLAs, Kumaraswamy's JD(S) 36, and BSP 1. The alliance has also claimed support of the lone KPJP MLA and an independent. Kumaraswamy had won two seats.

Reacting to Yeddyurappa's threat to call state-wide bandh on May 28 on the issue of farmers' loans waiver, the Chief Minister said that he is not going to care about the threat.

Yeddyurappa said the JD(S) leader had promised to waive farm loans worth Rs 53,000 crore, including those borrowed from nationalised banks.

"It was you who had promised to waive farm loans within 24 hours (after assuming office). The farmers will not be ready to buy your stories that you head a coalition government and it has its own compulsions. You have to announce it in this special session itself. Else, we will prepare an action plan to launch our agitation across the state," he said.

Earlier in the day, Kumaraswamy asserted that the Congress-JD(S) coalition government would complete its five-year tenure and he was conscious that he was not running a majority government.

He said, "we will be stable for five years. We will work for the people. We are not here to fulfil our personal interests." Kumaraswamy said neither he nor the Deve Gowda family ever hankered after power, and pointed out that they had spent much of their political life in the opposition.

"I am not hankering after power... nor my (Gowda) family... we have spent much of our political life in the opposition," he added.